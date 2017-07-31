Kids and the PLA

Hundreds view an exhibition that celebrates the 90th anniversary of PLA at the Military Museum of Chinese People's Revolution in Haidian district. Photo: CFP





Today marks the 90th birthday of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). As the country's military capacity grows so too has its military might, and the PLA has come a long way since its infancy on August 1, 1927. Now boasting 2 million servicemen and the world's most cutting-edge equipment, the PLA shoulders the great responsibility of protecting its people and maintaining world peace.



Metropolitan Beijing (MB) asked children between six and 14 what they know about weapons, armies, the heroes who fought during the Second World War (1937-1945), and what is happening at China's borders.



MB: Who are the PLA and what do they do?



Bao Xuan, 6:



They protect the country. They ensure our safety.



Gao Yijun, 8



They rescue people from floods and earthquakes. They drive our enemies out of the country. They are also responsible for the national flag raising ceremonies.



Ma Hanzhen, 10



The PLA liberated China. Some of them are not young anymore - in their 70s and 80s.



Li Jiayue, 11



They fight wars. It's a tiring and tough life for them, but they are not afraid.



MB: What do you think of them?



Bao Xuan, 6:



They are handsome. I saw them once at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. I want to become a soldier too when I grow up, but I am worried that as the only child I might not be able to.



Chen Xuanyu, 6:



They protect our country. I have only seen them on television. I want to be a soldier when I grow up.



Zhang Haoxuan, 8:



They are fierce. They protect our country, win battles, and are not afraid of sacrificing their lives. My grandfather served in the army, and my father used to be a firefighter. So, when I grow up, I want to become a soldier in the air force. I watched them on television. They are very cool. I watched the J-20 fighters (China's latest stealth fighters) on television too.



Xie Yaoyu, 10



They are heroic and a symbol of justice. They protect the country and the people.



Jin Yijiao, 12:



I think our PLA soldiers are very handsome. I feel safe with their protection. My grandfather's grandfather was in the PLA. He was a very brave man.



Cui Zihui, 13



They are tall and strong. They give a sense of awe.







MB: On August 1, their anniversary, what would you like to say to the PLA soldiers?



Zhao Luojia, 8:



You've done a good job protecting us. Please protect China even better!



Ma Hanzhen, 10:



We will create our blackboard newsletters in school on that day, and we will read about the War of Resistance Against Japan (1937-45). You've done well. Have a good anniversary!



Li Jiayue, 11



Thank you for protecting our country. You are very brave.



MB: What do you think is the most powerful weapon in the world?



Chen Xuanyu, 6:



Fighter planes, especially the F-22 raptor.



Yang Entai, 6 and a half:



Drones. My dad will take me to see a drone [exhibition], and we will ride in them.



Zhu Enbo, 7:



H-bombs. One H-bomb is like 500 atomic bombs.



Zhao Luojia, 8:



I think machine guns, tanks, canons, bombers and fighter jets. But I am a girl, and I don't have those "rude" toys like boys do.



Zhang Haoxuan, 8:



Nuclear weapons. But you can't just use them willingly. They harm people to a great extent. People might have all kinds of illness from it.



Zheng Juncheng, 9:



There are rifles, muskets, machine guns, blades, canons, helicopters and bombers. But the fiercest weapon in the world is the fort because giant canons can be fired from it.



Li Jiayue, 11



UFOs





Children at the Military Museum of Chinese People's Revolution Photo: IC





MB: Do you know what an aircraft carrier does, and does China have aircraft carriers?



Chen Xuanyu, 6:



The aircraft carrier has many planes and tanks in it.



Yang Entai, 6 and a half:



Aircraft carriers are boats. They are not in the sky.



Ma Hanzhen, 10:



We have Liaoning aircraft carrier. But it's a refitted Soviet Union-made carrier. Now we have a new carrier developed and built by China.



Jin Yijiao, 12:



We didn't build it right, so it fell into the water. And it was missing or was it?



MB: In terms of military defense capacity, which three countries do you think rank top in the world?



Bao Xuan, 6:



Australia is No.1, and Japan comes last. China is No.2 and is much better than India.



Liu Xiaoqing, 6:



China, the US and India.



Yang Entai, 6 and a half:



China is the most powerful because we have the Great Wall. You can see the Wall from the sky when you ride in helicopters. And you will know then how great the Chinese people are. There are hundreds and hundreds of stairs on the Wall.



Zhu Enbo, 7:



The US, Russia and China. The US is the first because they have a lot of weapons, and they have more aircraft carriers than China.



Gao Yijun, 8:



China comes third or fourth in the world after the US and Germany.



Zhao Luojia, 8:



The US, then Japan. I don't know who should come third, but China should be the fourth. We have advanced weapons. The British air force is not bad either.



Qian Pengyu, 14:



The US and China are on the top of the list. The US is way ahead of other countries in weapon manufacture, and China is catching up, developing a lot of new weapons. I watched the military parade [commemorating the 90th anniversary of PLA on July 30]. I don't think they showcased all of their weapons in the parade.



MB: What do you know about Chinese war heroes?



Bao Xuan, 6:



I saw them on the television. Some were shot dead. One of them was shot but only hurt and didn't die. He picked up the grenade and killed all of the enemy's troops.



Zheng Juncheng, 9:



Wang Erxiao the little cowherd brought the enemy into our ambush.



Ma Hanzhen, 10:



Wang Erxiao, the child hero of the War of Resistance Against Japan (1937-1945). He ambushed a Japanese troop.



Jin Yijiao, 12:



I know Zhang Ga, a teen from Baiyangdian (in Hebei Province). His grandmother was killed by the Japanese during the war and he joined the PLA. Huang Jiguang died hurling himself against the enemy's machine gun to block its fire. Dong Cunrui died by carrying explosives to destroy the enemy's bunker.



MB: What do you know about the China-India border issue?



Liu Xiaoqing, 6:



I saw on the news yesterday that China and India will each withdraw their army.



Yang Entai, 6 and a half:



I know all about India. There was a dinosaur extinction there, and the earth exploded once afterwards.



Zhu Enbo, 7:



China would win every battle with India.



Ma Hanzhen, 10:



India trespassed at the border. I think we should negotiate with India; if India doesn't agree [to withdraw], we should use our military force.



Jin Yijiao, 12:



I think India should withdraw the trespassers immediately, and China and India should make peace.



MB: What do you know about the Diaoyu Islands dispute and the South China Sea issue?



Bao Xuan, 6:



The Diaoyu (which means fishing in Chinese) Islands are where people go fishing.



Yang Entai, 6 and a half:



There are PLA soldiers on the South China Sea. Some pilot aircraft carriers and some fly bombers.



Qian Pengyu, 14:



Japan used to have control over the Diaoyu Islands. China opposes Japan's illegal claim on the islands. There hasn't been a war. It's a dispute.



MB: What do you know about Sino-US relations?



Zhu Enbo, 7:



The US always invents troubles with China. Trump says bad words about China. He is not friendly to China.



Zhao Luojia, 8:



I think it's good. I know an American girl, and we exchanged toys, which means we are friends.



Ma Hanzhen, 10:



I think it's not good right now because the US wants to beat China, but China has nuclear weapons.



Cui Zihui, 13:



The US used South Korea to deploy the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system. It's like having a telescope close to China in order to spy on China. To ensure peace, we should negotiate with South Korea to cancel the deployment. The THAAD system is a great threat to China. Therefore, Sino-US relations are not the best right now.





