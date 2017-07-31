Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Someone just took your money!"A man recently barged into a taxi stopped at a red traffic light and stole 300 yuan ($44.60) from the dashboard. Jin, the female passenger in the back seat, shot a 33-second video of the incident with her cellphone and published it online. According to Minhang police, the driver chased after the robber and successfully retrieved his money. Thanks to Jin, the police tracked down the suspect using facial recognition technology. The family of the suspect claims he suffers from a mental disorder.