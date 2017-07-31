‘I’ve got a boa constrictor stuck to my face,’ US woman tells rescuers

US authorities have released a recording of an emergency call in which a woman said this: "I've got a boa constrictor stuck to my face."



The 45-year-old resident of Sheffield Lake in Ohio called authorities Thursday after the 1.67- meter-long snake she had rescued tightened its grip around her body and began biting her nose.



"I've never heard of this before," an amazed phone operator says as the woman relates her predicament in a terrified voice.



"He's got my nose and he's around my waist," the victim says as the reptile continues its attack, adding, "There's blood everywhere."



The snake was one of two boa constrictors she "rescued" a day earlier, she explains, which joined her nine pythons.



Emergency vehicles arrived four minutes later.



Local fire chief Time Card told media that firefighters used a pocket knife to cut the snake's head off, then disposed of the body in a trash bin.



The woman was hospitalized but out of danger, according to local news.





