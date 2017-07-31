Pavement-pounders get the push in Sierra Leone

Street jogging with your chums is a sport enjoyed by millions around the world - but not by police in Sierra Leone, who have just outlawed the practice.



To the dismay of fun-runners, police in the west African state have banned group jogging in the street on the grounds that it encourages disruptive behavior.



"Police headquarters has observed with dismay that people are in the habit of jogging in large numbers along the streets with a hint of menace, raining insults, obstructing traffic, pounding on vehicles, playing loud music, and snatching property from other members of the public," the police announced.



Their letter, dated July 27, said an "immediate ban on such activities" was being enforced "in line with the constitutional consideration for public order and safety."



The announcement caused a groan among some in the capital of Freetown.



Mohamed Kamara, a civil servant in Freetown, disputed that there had been any major incidents caused by street joggers. "We usually team up with neighborhood youths on weekends to jog to the beach where we play soccer and return peacefully," Kamara told AFP.



Jogging and playing soccer has helped to transform many violent youths within his community, Kamara said.



Group jogging has taken on a political tinge in parts of Sierra Leone. Presidential candidates have organized fun-runs in Freetown and the northern town of Makeni.





