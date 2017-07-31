China plans to open massive park for giant pandas

China plans to open a panda
national park, the first of its kind in the country.
The park will cover an area of over 27,000 square kilometers, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.
Though the location has yet to be announced, Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces will be jointly responsible for administering the panda park, authorities said during the recent International Botanical Congress in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province.
The species is native to six mountain ranges covering northern and central Sichuan, southern Gansu and Shaanxi provinces.
As of 2014 China has more than 30,000 square kilometers devoted to a total of 67 panda reserves. The country is home to 1,864 wild giant pandas and 375 living in captivity at 11 breeding bases, according to recent data.
Loved by people all over the world, pandas serve as envoys for China's goodwill of peace, friendship, openness, and inclusiveness.