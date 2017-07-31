Truck racks up 528 unpaid tickets

When issued a traffic ticket, most drivers would just rather ignore them. That's most likely the case for drivers of one particular truck in Hebei Province.



Traffic authorities in Hebei on Sunday said the vehicle - bearing license plate DH9329 and registered to a local shipping company - has so far racked up 528 outstanding violations totaling 43,950 yuan ($6,534) in fines.



The truck tops the city's 10 most wanted vehicle list released by Hebei traffic management bureau, which aims to help authorities rein in habitual violators, chinanews.com reported.



Though the exact violations were not reported, the numbers are still impressive.



According to the list, the second-most wanted vehicle has 513 unpaid violations to date, while the tenth has 134.



Among the top 10, seven are company-owned trucks.



Local police are instructed to stop and impound the vehicles on sight.



The bureau also encouraged owners to deal with the outstanding tickets as soon as possible.



China News Service





