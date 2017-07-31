Kids’ prank calls to city cops jump during summer

Bored kids are proving to be a handful for 110 emergency dispatchers in Huai'an, Jiangsu Province over the summer holiday, local authorities said.



Local police reportedly received more than 100 prank calls from school-age children since the summer holiday began in mid July, including two 8-year-olds who thought they would kill time by falsely reporting a murder on Friday.



The caller told dispatchers in a lowered voice while breathing heavily that "someone had been killed," then refused to provide further information, said Huai'an dispatcher Ji Jinsheng.



"The reported incident was immediately listed as an emergency," said Ji, "we tried our best to identify the caller."



Eventually more than 40 officers responded to the call.



A phone trace led police to a teacher at a local cram school, who denied calling the police but explained that one of her students had borrowed her phone.



Police found the student and a classmate were behind the prank.



It was not reported how the kids were dealt with.



Emergency dispatchers said the majority of prank calls so far this summer were made by primary and high school-age students. Their fabricated stories often involve "screaming."



Oftentimes the calls come from kids left unattended and bored students in summer school programs, Yangtse Evening News reported.



Parents are responsible for discouraging their children from making false reports, Huai'an police said.



Yangtse Evening News

