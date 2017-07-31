Panchen Lama performs Buddhist rituals at temple in Qinghai Province

The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu performed a series of Buddhist rituals over the past few days in Zhiduo county, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, media reported Monday.



The main activities of this trip include performing Buddhist rituals at the Gongsa Temple in west Zhiduo, head-touching rituals at the Zhaxitan Prairie in front of the temple and charitable work for the elders in a local old-age home, tibet.cn reported.



Zhiduo is a county located at the source of the Yangtze River, with an average altitude of more than 4,500 meters above sea level. It borders Hoh Xil in the west.



Almost everyone in the county came out to the street to greet the Panchen Lama when he arrived. They were all dressed up and standing along the road with flowers in hand.



At the temple, the Panchen Lama performed the head-touching ritual for nearly 1,000 monks from the temple and neighboring counties, who made offerings to the Panchen Lama.



At the main hall of the temple, the Panchen Lama performed the Opening Light ceremony for the Zongkaba statue, the biggest bronze in-door statue in the world.



"I have blessed you! I have blessed you! May you live a happy and healthy life," repeated the Panchen Lama during the ceremony that lasted for nine hours.



A pregnant woman went into labor while queuing for the head-touching ritual. With the help of local health professionals dispatched by the local government, the woman successfully gave birth to her baby, whom the Panchen Lama named Panchenji.



Gyaincain Norbu, born February 13, 1990 in Lhari county, Nagqu prefecture in northern Tibet, was enthroned as the 11th Panchen Lama on December 8, 1995 after a traditional lot-drawing ceremony in Jokhang Temple in Lhasa, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The Panchen Lama serves as vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body.





