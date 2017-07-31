Measures to lure overseas capital

The State Council, China's cabinet, said Friday it would roll out specific measures on further introducing foreign capital and stimulating the vitality of private capital in order to promote the opening of China's economy in a deeper way.
China will remove or open the stake cap for foreign investors in such sectors as manufacturing and services by the end of September, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said at a State Council meeting on Friday.
The negative-list-based market access regime for foreign capital will be rolled out nationwide as soon as possible, according to Li.