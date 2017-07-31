Sogou ready to be listed in US

Chinese search engine Sogou, a subsidiary of China's Internet giant Sohu.com Inc, said it is ready to file an IPO on the US stock market as early as conditions permit, according to a letter the company sent to the Global Times on Monday.



"Our search traffic at the mobile end increased by over 50 percent in the second quarter this year, pushing the total traffic of the engine up 24 percent year-on-year," said Wang Xiaochuan, Sogou's CEO.



Sogou has entered the fast lane of rapid growth, Wang noted.





