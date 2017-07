Residents in Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, dance to celebrate a newly launched flight service, Shanghai to Xigaze via Xi'an, on Sunday. Customers from Shanghai and Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, can reach Xigaze in one day. China Eastern Airlines will promote tourism in Xigaze in the future by developing a passenger transfer market in the Tibetan city with other domestic and foreign cities, according to media reports.