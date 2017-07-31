‘Spiritual Dharma’ founder banned from entry into China

A Chinese-Australian man who leads a controversial religious organization has reportedly been banned from entering China for illegally collecting donations.



Chinese regulators have refused to allow Lu Junhong, founder of Xinlingfamen, or "Spiritual Dharma," into the country after labeling the group an "illegal-wealth amassing organization," the Beijing News reported Sunday.



Authorities said the group illegally collected more than 6.5 million yuan ($950,000) from Chinese mainland followers between March 2010 and May 2015, according to the article posted on the paper's official WeChat account.



The Shanghai-born man immigrated to Australia in 1989. There he founded Spiritual Dharma in 2000, which promotes Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door and claims roots in Mahayana Buddhism. Lu leads more than 3 million followers, read the report.



Lu has claimed to be the incarnation of the Guanyin Bodhisattva, which has been widely contested on the Chinese mainland. The Buddhist Association of China denied Lu's incarnation claim in 2014, adding his organization has no root in genuine Buddhist teachings.



Buddhist communities from Singapore and Malaysia also issued similar warnings against Lu and his organization in the same year, read the report.



Lu holds dozens of talks around the globe annually in countries and regions such as Malaysia, Macao and Hong Kong. He has collected donations through various methods, including charging for apprentices.



Chinese authorities accuse Lu of collecting donations through illegal means, said the report, without elaborating.



Before immigrating to Australia, Lu worked as a conductor at the Shanghai Changning Opera Troupe and Jingan Shaoxing Opera Troupe.



Agencies - Global Times

