Chinese hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

A total of 284 Chinese Muslim hajj pilgrims from Southwest China's Yunnan Province reportedly arrived at the Medina Airport in Medina, Saudi Arabia in a chartered flight on Sunday.
The group is the first batch of Chinese Muslim pilgrims sent to Islamic holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia for hajj, marking the beginning of this year's pilgrimage arrangement, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.
Ma Jin, deputy director of the Islamic Department of the State Administration for Religious Affairs (SARA), together with vice president of the Islamic Association of China from Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, who arrived in Medina in advance, welcomed the group at the airport.
More than 12,000 Chinese Muslims will travel to Mecca for the pilgrimage. They will be carried in charter flights, traveling from Beijing and some provincial capital cities including Urumqi of Xinjiang and Lanzhou, capital of Northwest China's Gansu Province, to Medina, the vice president was quoted by the Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.
The pilgrims will stay for five days in Medina and then take a bus to Mecca for the hajj.
The Mecca pilgrimage is a Muslim tradition according to which all able-bodied Muslims who can afford to travel to Saudi Arabia must visit Mecca at least once in their lives.
The association has also deployed more than 60 staffers to provide instructions and medical and security services for the pilgrims, helping them to perform the pilgrimage in a safe, orderly, and civilized way, said the vice president.
This year's Mecca pilgrimage is more challenging for China, as the pan-halal tendency has risen in the northwest of the country, Xiong Kunxin, a professor of ethnic studies at Beijing's Minzu University of China, told the Global Times on Monday.
However, Xiong believes that the staffers from SARA in the Saudi Arabian cities will help the pilgrims perform religious activities smoothly while avoiding the impact of foreign religious extremist groups.
The safety of the pilgrims including epidemic prevention is always prioritized in the work of China's religious authorities, Xiong stressed.
The Mecca pilgrimage is expected to be carried out between August 29 and September 2 this year.