Haihua Island sales normal: Evergrande employee

Sales of apartments in the Haihua Island development are going normally, although its developer Evergrande Group has reportedly violated regulations involving land reclamation, housing sales and tourism development.



"We have legal permission to carry out land reclamation and residential housing sales," said an employee in the sales office of Haihua Island, also known as Ocean Flower Island, in Shanghai. He declined to disclose his name.



The largest man-made petal-shaped island is made up of three islets, with total investment of about 160 billion yuan ($23.79 billion). It's located in Danzhou, a city in South China's Hainan Province.



The project has been violating regulations covering land reclamation and selling residential houses illegally, according to a report by financial news website Caixin on Monday.



The first islet is mainly filled with "high-end hotels and shopping malls," and "the second and the third islets have residential houses." The first and second phases of the residential houses are sold out, and now "we are selling the third phase of the residential houses," the salesman told the Global Times on Monday.



The average price for apartments with prime views (facing the ocean and above the 20th floor) is 13,000 yuan to 16,000 yuan per square meter, he said.



But some have questioned its development legality. Any projects related to land reclamation need permission from the oceanic management authorities in China. Evergrande Group hasn't disclosed when reclamation work began, according to Caixin.



The first and second phases of land reclamation got permission on March 25, 2013 and August 30, 2013, respectively, said Caixin.



But some local residents said that the company had started reclamation in 2012, which would have been before permits were issued, said the report.



Evergrande Group couldn't be reached by the Global Times as of press time on Monday.



Also, based on the investigation of the environmental protection organization Friends of Nature and documents from the local government, 11 projects in the second islet haven't yet conducted environmental impact evaluations, according to the report.



Evergrande was trying to "save time and money," which is not an unusual strategy in China, Xue Jianxiong, president of asset management firm UTC, told the Global Times on Monday.



Also, the company began housing sales in December 2015, when it didn't yet have a pre-sale permit, said the report. Further, the company is suspected of having abused resources in the area to develop tourism in the name of environmental protection, the report noted.



The company admitted having begun work on the project before it had permissions from the local environmental protection agency, but it denied having sold houses illegally, according to Caixin.



Particularly in smaller cities, local governments are under pressure to develop the economy, said Xue, and they will often streamline the review process to attract property investment.



But with more strict regulations, domestic developers have to obey the rules to do business legally in the future, noted Xue.



The area under construction of the Haihua Island project was 7.18 million square meters, comprising 28 commercial attractions including a fairytale land, marine world, conference and exhibition center, Evergrande Group said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange in March.



The company said in the filing that 16 of the commercial attractions completed the construction of their main structures.



The company had a substantial increase in its unaudited net profit in the first half of 2017, according to a company filling with the Hong Kong exchange on July 25. The company said that the interim financial results will be released in late August.



The increase was mainly attributable to the "strong increase in the average selling price of properties" delivered by the company, according to the filing.