Chinese quality watchdog awaiting reports on Australian beef ban

Chinese authorities stopped processing problematic imported beef from Australia starting on July 24 and related Australian parties must submit the results of an investigation within 45 days, following the partial ban on some Australian beef imports.



Due to non-compliant labels, 12 batches of beef from six Australian meat processors were not allowed to enter the Chinese market as they violated related regulations as well as the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of China said in an e-mail sent to the Global Times on Monday.



The Chinese authorities notified that the related Australian parties and the two sides will maintain close communication on this issue, the e-mail showed.



The administration said that Australia is an important source of China's beef and mutton.



China's growing demand for red meat has generated opportunities for countries such as Australia, New Zealand and Brazil.



Australia's beef exports to China fell 37 percent on a year-on-year basis in 2016, to 94,040 tons, according to data compiled by industry research firm Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA). However, those exports rose 7 percent year-on-year from January to June this year, a gain of 51,085 tons, according to the MLA.



Some Australian media reports noted that China's ban is actually a form of retaliation for Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop's recent comment over freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.



However, international trade is always related to political relations, Ma Wenfeng, an expert from Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultant, told the Global Times in an earlier interview. "Why do business with someone who might jeopardize our interests?" he added.



The authorities haven't commented on this interpretation, but China has been tightening rules covering beef imports, and labeling compliance was likely to become an issue.



For instance, a recent case of rotten beef imports from Brazil have raised concern over the quality of imported products.





