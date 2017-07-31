Saint Laurent is launching online sales in China

French fashion brand Saint Laurent is launching online sales in China, a move that will help it expand into the nation's fast-growing market, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.



Chief Executive Francesca Bellettini said that the brand is teaming up with online fashion retailer Farfetch, a UK partner, to sell over the Internet in China. The brand will sell the goods on a new online platform recently announced by Farfetch in a joint venture with JD.com, China's second-biggest e-commerce company, the report said.



The report also said the cooperation with JD.com could help protect the brand from counterfeiting.

