Two domestic medicine companies fined for monopoly pricing practices

China's top economic planner announced Monday that two domestic medicine companies had been fined for monopoly pricing practices.
Zhejiang Second Pharma and Tianjin Handewei Pharmaceutical were fined a total of 443,900 yuan ($65,975) for fixing prices for an active pharmaceutical ingredient, said a National Development and Reform Commission
statement.
The two companies charged an unfairly high price for Isoniazid, an antibiotic used to treat tuberculosis, and declined sales with no justified cause, the statement said.