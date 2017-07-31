Ofo taps into Thailand with 6,000 bikes

Chinese bike-sharing platform ofo announced on Monday it will tap into Thailand by putting an initial 6,000 bikes into the market.



The Southeast Asian country has become the fifth destination in the company's global expansion roadmap, ofo said in the statement.



"Thanks to the country's vast population, especially in tourist destinations such as Bangkok and Chiangmai where traffic jams are common, bike riding will be a solution for better transportation," ofo noted.



The Chinese company has also teamed up with multinational payment services provider Adyen to help users in Thailand access online money transfer platforms, the statement showed.



By the end of 2017, ofo is expected to be operating in 200 cities in 20 countries and regions.

