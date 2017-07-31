Chinese firms to invest $300m in Abu Dhabi

Five Chinese companies will start operations in Abu Dhabi's industrial zone with an initial investment of $300 million in a boost for the oil-rich emirate's economic diversification plans.



The companies, from Jiangsu Province on China's east coast, are involved in sectors ranging from power and metals to natural resources and banking, Abu Dhabi officials said.



Abu Dhabi Ports has signed a 50-year agreement with the Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation & Investment Company to take a lease on 2.2 square kilometers (0.8 square miles) at the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi.

