Figuratively Speaking

$89.99b



Quotas for the QDII program as of the end of July, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The quota was $93.27 billion for QFII and 548.24 billion yuan of RQFII.



51.4



The official Purchasing Managers' Index in China for July, the National Bureau of Statistics reported, slightly below June's 51.7 reading.



84%



Proportion of consumers saying that they don't need cash, just a smartphone, Tencent said in a report on Monday. Nearly 40 percent of those surveyed carry less than 100 yuan in cash.



HK$3tr



Market capitalization of Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings on Monday, a record high.



24.5%



Year-on-year decline in housing transactions in July in 22 key cities, according to China Index Academy, with a month-on-month decline of 3.1 percent.

