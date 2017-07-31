Court sets bail for Villar

Spain's High Court set bail on Monday for suspended Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) boss Angel Maria Villar at 300,000 euros ($352,00) following his arrest on July 18 on allegations of collusion, embezzlement and falsifying documents.



The former Athletic Bilbao and Spain midfielder, who will be obliged to report weekly before the authorities, has had his passport confiscated and must be at the court's disposition at all times, the High Court said in a statement.



Villar, who has denied all the charges against him, was originally refused bail.



Villar, 67, had headed the Spanish federation for 29 years.

