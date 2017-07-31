3,000th hit in career

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre joined Major League Baseball's exclusive 3,000-hit club on Sunday with a double in the fourth inning of a 10-6 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.



Beltre, 38, is the 31st major leaguer, and the first from the Dominican Republic, to post 3,000 hits in a career.



Beltre, a 20-year major league veteran who has played with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Rangers, has a 0.286 career batting average and 454 home runs.



He is now one of just 10 players to amass at least 3,000 hits and at least 400 homers.



He had moved within one of the milestone on Saturday night, when he then missed two chances at hit No.3,000.





