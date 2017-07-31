Djokovic drops a place

Novak Djokovic dropped one place to fifth with Stan Wawrinka moving up to fourth in the ATP rankings published on Monday. Former world No.1 Djokovic will likely fall further by the end of the year as he has already announced he will not play again this season due to an elbow injury.



Briton Andy Murray remains top ahead of ­Rafael Nadal with Roger Federer third.



On the women's side, victory in the Jiangxi Open on Sunday saw China's Peng Shuai close in on the top 20 in the latest WTA rankings. A second WTA singles title moves the Chinese up nine places to 23rd.



There was almost no change in the top 20, meaning Czech Karolina Pliskova maintained the No.1 spot with a lead of almost 1,000 points over Romania's Simona Halep.

