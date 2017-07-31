Di Grassi claims FE title

Brazilian Lucas di Grassi became the third different Formula E champion in three years on Sunday, winning the 2016-17 title in the final race in Montreal while rival Sebastien Buemi failed to score.



The ex-F1 driver finished seventh for Audi Sport, in a race won by Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne, to end with 181 points. It was Vergne's first stage win in Formula E, also the first victory for the Techeetah team who were under the ownership of Chinese company SECA.





