Jon Jones reclaims UFC LHW title with stunning knockout

After his knockout win to regain the UFC Light Heavyweight belt on Sunday, it would be hard for anyone to dispute that Jon "Bones" Jones is not one of the world's top three MMA pound-for-pound fighters this century.



Taking on rival Daniel Cormier, Jones came back from a 15-month layoff with little sign of rust, withstood some pressure, before launching a kick that cracked his opponent's face and finishing him on the ground. While Cormier was mostly on the attack and landed a few good blows during the bout, Jones was never in real danger and seemed content in biding his time.



Jones has never been an easy man to love for fans. His talent and skills are unquestionable but it is his conduct outside the ring that is dubious. Since winning the title for the first time in 2011 by demolishing Shogun Rua and defeating a long line of rivals, Jones had only fought three times in the past 3.5 years before Sunday's fight. He has been arrested for driving under the influence, suspended for a year for testing positive for banned substances, and charged for running from the scene of a car crash.



Yet he came into the fight on Sunday looking relaxed and he showed humility in praising Cormier, whom he has exchanged lots of trash talk with in the past, after the loss.



It was hard not to feel sympathy for Cormier, who was dazed and fighting back tears during the post-fight interview, claiming that his rivalry with Jones was over.



Cormier arguably had the better of the first two rounds and he was chasing Jones before suddenly eating the ­devastating kick in the third round. The 5-foot, 11-inch (1.79-meter) Cormier, giving up 5 inches and a 12-inch reach advantage, certainly took the fight to Jones.



With a 19-2 record, Cormier is undefeated against fighters not named Jon Jones. Having defeated all the other top fighters in the light heavyweight division, Cormier faces the quandary of not having any worthy opponents. He might need to consider moving down to the middleweight division or less likely, up to the heavyweight division.



Incidentally, that is indeed where Jones is aiming for. ­After his win, he called out Brock ­Lesnar. Despite the 40-year-old Lesnar's long MMA inactivity with just one fight since 2012, the name recognition alone would make Jones versus Lesnar a "superfight" that Jones craves.



As with Cormier, Jones has also cleaned out the light heavyweight division but he has the height and size to compete with the heavyweights. But maybe he should set his sights beyond Lesnar on the heavyweight belt if he really wants to challenge himself.



