Free movement of people from EU to end in March 2019: UK

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/7/31 23:48:39





Since May lost her parliamentary majority in a June election, divisions between her ministers over



Last week, finance minister Philip Hammond said there should be no immediate change to immigration rules when Britain leaves the bloc, and interior minister Amber Rudd said there would be no 'cliff edge' on leaving the EU.



But trade minister Liam Fox said that allowing free movement after Brexit would not "keep faith" with the referendum result and that the government had not reached a consensus on keeping open EU immigration for a transitional period.



"Free movement will end in March 2019," May's spokesman told reporters, adding that the government had already set out some details including proposals on EU citizens rights post-Brexit.



"Other elements of the post-Brexit immigration system will be brought forward in due course. It would be wrong to speculate on what these might look like or to suggest that free movement will continue as it is now."



Concerns over immigration were a key driver behind last year's vote to leave the EU, and government has for years failed to meet a pledge to reduce net migration below 100,000 a year.



On Monday, Hammond was also reported as saying Britain does not intend to lower taxes far below the European average in order to remain competitive after Brexit, contradicting comments he himself had made earlier in the year.





Free movement of people from the EU will end in March 2019 when Britain leaves the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesperson said on Monday.Since May lost her parliamentary majority in a June election, divisions between her ministers over Brexit strategy have broken into the open, with an intense public debate in recent days while May has been away on holiday.Last week, finance minister Philip Hammond said there should be no immediate change to immigration rules when Britain leaves the bloc, and interior minister Amber Rudd said there would be no 'cliff edge' on leaving the EU.But trade minister Liam Fox said that allowing free movement after Brexit would not "keep faith" with the referendum result and that the government had not reached a consensus on keeping open EU immigration for a transitional period."Free movement will end in March 2019," May's spokesman told reporters, adding that the government had already set out some details including proposals on EU citizens rights post-Brexit."Other elements of the post-Brexit immigration system will be brought forward in due course. It would be wrong to speculate on what these might look like or to suggest that free movement will continue as it is now."Concerns over immigration were a key driver behind last year's vote to leave the EU, and government has for years failed to meet a pledge to reduce net migration below 100,000 a year.On Monday, Hammond was also reported as saying Britain does not intend to lower taxes far below the European average in order to remain competitive after Brexit, contradicting comments he himself had made earlier in the year.