Ally of Pakistan’s ousted PM nominated to replace him

A close ally of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday submitted papers in parliament to become the new premier, part of a two-part plan by the ruling party for a smooth transition that will see Sharif's brother take the reins later.



Former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is expected to be elected the new prime minister on Tuesday by Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party's majority of lawmakers.



Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Sharif disqualified from office last week over unreported income uncovered during a sweeping investigation of his finances. The court also ordered a separate criminal investigation into Sharif and his family in its ruling, which Sharif's allies have portrayed as political meddling but opposition leader Imran Khan has hailed as a victory for the rule of law.



Abassi on Monday stressed he would continue Sharif's policies. His tenure is expected to last only about two months until Sharif's brother, Shahbaz, becomes eligible to be prime minister by winning a parliamentary by-election.





