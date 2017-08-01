China's ice breaker Xuelong enters Arctic Ocean

Members of the Chinese scientific expedition team pose for photos after China's ice breaker Xuelong entering the Arctic Circle, July 31, 2017. The Xuelong icebreaker crossed the Arctic Circle and entered the Arctic Ocean on Monday. China's ice breaker, the Xuelong, which means "Snow Dragon," set sail on July 20 for the country's first circumnavigation of the Arctic rim. (Xinhua/Yu Qiongyuan)

