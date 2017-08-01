New stamps in Britain recall one of deadliest battle of WWI

Britain's Royal Mail issued a new set of postage stamps on Monday to coincide with the 100th anniversary of one of the worst battles of the first World War, according to a press release of the Royal Mail.



It is the fourth set of stamps in a series by Royal Mail to mark each year of the conflict. The anniversary of the battle of Passchendaele is marked with a stamp showing the Tyne Cot Cemetery in Belgium, where fallen soldiers from the battle are buried or commemorated.



One of the stamps, Shattered Poppy by photographer John Ross, features a red poppy frozen in liquid nitrogen before being shattered.



Another stamp shows a photograph of a miniature Bible which saved the life of Army Private Lemuel Thomas Rees. During the Battle of Passchendaele, an exploding German shell landed close by, and although Rees was hit, he was saved by the small Bible he kept in his breast pocket.



Also is an image of nurses Elsie Knocker and Mairi Chisholm who travelled to Belgium to join a small ambulance corps and managed a first aid post just 100 meters from the front line.



An extract from a famous poem "Dead Man's Dump", by British painter and poet Isaac Rosenberg also features.



Another stamp shows an image of a war ship with its hull painted in a geometric, abstract style. The design was created by British painter Edward Wadsworth who was engaged to create "dazzle camouflage" patterns for British ships, which were intended to confuse attacking German U-boats.



Royal Mail spokesman Philip Parker, said: "The First World War claimed millions of lives, changed the course of history and transformed the futures of the generations that followed. We are proud to present the fourth part of our commemorative programme marking the contribution and sacrifice of those who took part."

