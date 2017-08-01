Hamburg knife attacker "radicalized himself": German federal prosecutor

The German federal prosecutor has taken charge of the investigation into the Hamburg knife attacker Ahmad A "because of the special importance of the case," the Karlsruhe-based government agency declared Monday.



A police investigation into the matter is already underway. A speaker told press that there were many witnesses who remained to be questioned and confirmed that the attacker had asked to be treated like a terrorist upon his arrest.



The 26-year-old appeared to have radicalized himself rather than belonging to organizations such as the Islamic State, according to German federal prosecutor.



There was no indication that other individuals were involved. Ahmad A. reportedly decided to carry out the attack "on the day of the deed."



On Friday, he suddenly took a 20-centimeter long knife out of its packaging at a Hamburg grocery store and began randomly stabbing shoppers. Ahmad A. killed a 50-year-old man and injured seven people in the process before being overwhelmed by a crowd of civilians. According to reports, the attacker had already left the supermarket before deciding to return and carry out the attack.



He is currently in police custody on charges of murder. The Palestinian citizen's was due to be deported after his application for asylum in Germany had been rejected.



Ahmad A. was born in the United Arab Emirates and arrived in Germany as a refugee in 2015. He was known to state authorities but not considered to be potentially violent. There are indications that he suffered from poor mental health.



The German Federal Prosecutor investigates and presses charges against offenders whose actions threaten German security. Combating terrorism is one of its key tasks.

