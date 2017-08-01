Riot police tackling UK prison "disturbance"

Riot-trained prison staff were sent to a British prison on Monday for a serious "disturbance" in one of the cells.



BBC quoted sources as saying that inmates took over one wing of the Mount Prison, located in Hertfordshire, as well as half of another wing.



But a ministry of justice spokeswoman was later reported as saying that the prison was completely secure and there was no risk to the public.



Britian is not a stranger to prison riots. The latest reported riot was last week, when specially-trained prison security teams were brought in to deal with an incident at a jail in Worcestershire.

