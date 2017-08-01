"Wolf Warriors 2" tops Chinese box office

"Wolf Warriors 2", a domestic war film, topped the Chinese box office with a revenue of about 987 million yuan (about 150 million US dollars) in the week ending July 30.



"The Founding of an Army," a domestic war film depicting the Chinese revolutionary war, took second place, making 201 million yuan in the week.



The film featuring several of China's most popular young actors, debuted on July 27 to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1.



Domestic costume drama "Brotherhood of Blades" landed in third place for the week, earning 76 million yuan.



Universal's animation "Despicable Me 3" came in fourth, generating 63 million yuan.



Rounding out the top five was domestic fantasy film "Wu Kong," which grossed 59 million yuan.

