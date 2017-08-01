Russia to grant Iranians visa-free travel: envoy

Iranian citizens will be able to take a visa free trip to Russia in the next two or three months, Russian ambassador to Iran told Tasnim news agency on Monday.



Levan Jagarian said that based on the agreement that has been reached with Iran's Foreign Ministry officials, the Iranian individuals will be able to visit Russia visa free, according to the report.



Under an earlier agreement, Iranian tourists, in groups of five to 50 people, could travel to Russia without an entry visa for up to 15 days.



In November 2015, Iran and Russia clinched an agreement on the ease of visa requirement. The accord took effect in February 2016.

