DPRK slams South Korea for seeking to dismantle north's nuclear weapons

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Monday slammed South Korea for seeking to dismantle nuclear weapons of the DPRK in its newly presented five-year plan.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
last week displayed his government's five-year plan of state administration, which included the "strategy on the north," saying Seoul would produce a plan for dismantlement of the north's nuclear weapons.
The DPRK official newspaper Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary that the strategy is "a heinous confrontation scenario for intensifying anti-DPRK campaign over the 'nuclear and human rights issues.'"
"It is an unpardonable deed to remove the DPRK's nuclear deterrent for self-defense, pursuant to the US scheme," said the commentary.
The official Korean Central News Agency also denounced the strategy, saying north-south relations "will never improve with the DPRK nuclear issue as a preconditon."
"This is absolutely unpardonable as it blocks the road for improved north-south relations, disregarding the principled stand of the DPRK on the 'nuclear issue,'" it said.