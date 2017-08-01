3 detained for recycling used cooking oil

Three staff of hot spot restaurant were arrested for illegally recycling used cooking oil in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, local police said Monday.



Guangzhou police said the restaurant owner and manager had been taken into police custody for the production and sale of the so-called "gutter oil". The restaurant's chef had also been detained.



The restaurant collected and boiled the leftover broth and mixed it with new oil to serve customers.



Further investigation is underway.

