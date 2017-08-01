China lowers rail freight fees

More rail freight charges will be canceled or lowered from Aug. 1, as China moves to cut logistics costs, according to China Railway.



Eight charging items, including dust-cleaning fees, will be canceled, with a further three items be combined. The estimated savings will reach over 2 billion yuan (about 290 million US dollars) each year, according to the plan.



The company will implement arrangements made by the State Council to standardize charging procedures and enhance the quality of service, making rail freight more convenient and efficient, an official with China Railway said.



The clearance and standardization of charges for railway transport is a significant move to advance supply-side structural reform and prompt sound and sustainable development in the sector, which will lower rail transport costs and sustain growth of the real economy, the official said.



Earlier in June, China Railway already lowered the costs of additional electricity and gas fees for rail freight.



The company requires all rail transport companies to strictly standardize charges and avoid unlawful or extra fees.

