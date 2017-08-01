World's longest suspension footbridge opens in Switzerland

The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world has opened in Swiss Alpine resort of Zermatt Matterhorn.



Located in south Switzerland, the steel bridge measures 494 metres long, and overtakes the "Titan-RT" bridge in Germany as the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, according to a press release from Zermatt Matterhorn.



It was unveiled on July 29 after a construction period of just 10 weeks.



Hikers, thrilled at being suspended 85 metres above the ground, can fulfil their dream by crossing the suspended stretch of the famed Europaweg hiking trail, between Grächen and Zermatt.



The trail is considered by many one of the most beautiful two-day hikes in the Alps. And at a narrow 65 centimetres wide, the bridge stretches like a thin wire across the steep valley floor.



"The stunning views along this mountain panorama including the Matterhorn have made it famous around the world," said the release.

