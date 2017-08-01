6 candidates file nomination papers for Pakistan PM's election

Six candidates on Monday filed nomination papers for the prime minister's election to be held on Tuesday, Pakistan's parliamentary officials said.



Pakistan will elect an interim prime minister after the country's apex court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding any public office over corruption charges on Friday.



Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) party has nominated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who submitted his papers with the National Assembly secretariat in Islamabad. National Assembly or Lower House of the parliament is the electoral college for the election of the prime minister.



Five other political leaders also submitted nomination papers to enter into the race, said office of the National Assembly, who will supervise the election.



Those from the opposition parties who are taking part in the election include Syed Khurshid Shah, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly. He represents the major opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP will be his covering candidate.



Another key opposition party Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Sheikh Rashid Ahmad as its candidate. Ahmad is the leader of Awami Muslim League, an ally of PTI.



The Islamic party Jamaat-e Islami has nominated Sahibzada Tariqullah and Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) nominated Kishwar Zahra as their candidates.



The opposition parties have so far failed to agree on a consensus candidate but they have continued consultations to agree on one candidate, opposition sources said.



Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will issue a final list after scrutiny of the nomination papers.



The PML-N and its allies still enjoy majority in the 342-member House and political watchers believe there will be no problem for the party's candidate to become the prime minister.



Meanwhile Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Monday he will continue the process of development projects started by the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.



Talking to reporters in the parliament building he said he will also fulfill the promises made by Nawaz Sharif and that his policies would continue till completion of the agenda of the country's development.



"On becoming the prime minister, I would form cabinet in consultation with the PML-N leadership and would adopt the policy of harmony and brotherhood with neighboring countries, particularly in trade sector," he said.

