Over 30,000 relocated for geological disaster threats in SW China

More than 30,000 residents in southwest China's Sichuan Province were relocated following a month-long check of geological disaster threats, according to local authorities.



The check was conducted by over 2,000 investigators in 176 counties, after a landslide left 83 dead or missing in Maoxian county in late June, according to a leading group for the work.



The investigators examined about 38,000 existing sites with geological disaster threats and found over 4,000 new sites. The relocated residents came from 671 sites identified as having imminent dangers.



Suffering a Magnitude 8 earthquake in 2008 and a Magnitude 7 quake in 2013, Sichuan is vulnerable to geological disasters.

