"Red Notice" fugitive returns to China

Huang Hong, one of China's most wanted fugitives, has returned to China and turned herself in to the police, the anti-corruption authority said Monday.



Huang, 50, a former accountant at the Beijing office of the Haomen Group from north China's Hebei Province, fled to the United States in May 1998 after being accused of misappropriation of public funds, according to a statement released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.



In April 2015, Interpol issued a "red notice" of 100 corruption fugitives wanted by China. Many of the fugitives were former government staff or employees of state-owned enterprises.



Huang is the 43rd on the list to have returned.



On Saturday, Ren Biao, former "actual controlling shareholder" of Daluo energy supplies company in east China's Jiangsu Province, turned himself in after fleeing to the Caribbean nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis in January 2014.



Ren has been accused of fraudulently obtaining loans and fabricating financial bills.

