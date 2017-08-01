College student sentanced to five months for Wechat drug dealing

A female university student who sold drugs through social messaging platform WeChat has been sentenced to five months in a detention center, a Beijing court announced Monday.



According to Beijing Third Intermediate Court, the suspect, surnamed Liu, was a student at a university in Hebei Province. She had posted information about marijuana sales on the WeChat mobile phone app.



In February, Liu sold 10 grams of marijuana to a buyer who contacted her online, and sent the drugs to the buyer by express mail.



In March, Liu met another buyer in a hotel in Beijing to deliver drugs, and both of them were caught by police after completing the deal.



Liu was sentenced for the crime of drug trafficking.



China has some 800 million people with online access. WeChat, developed by the Internet giant Tencent, has become an integral part of many people's lives due to its multiple functions such as messaging, e-payments and news.

