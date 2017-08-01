SWAT team members take part in drill in E China's Shanghai

SWAT team members take part in a drill to test their ability to handle emergency situations in east China's Shanghai Municipality, July 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

SWAT team members take part in a drill to test their ability to handle emergency situations in east China's Shanghai Municipality, July 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

SWAT team members take part in a drill to test their ability to handle emergency situations in east China's Shanghai Municipality, July 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

SWAT team members take part in a drill to test their ability to handle emergency situations in east China's Shanghai Municipality, July 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

SWAT team members take part in a drill to test their ability to handle emergency situations in east China's Shanghai Municipality, July 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

SWAT team members take part in a drill to test their ability to handle emergency situations in east China's Shanghai Municipality, July 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)

SWAT team members take part in a drill to test their ability to handle emergency situations in east China's Shanghai Municipality, July 31, 2017. (Xinhua/Fan Jun)