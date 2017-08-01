Tibetan horse racing held in SW China

The annual grassland horse race was held in Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in southwestern China's Sichuan Province on July 30, 2017. More than 130 racers participated in the 20 kilometers race. Horse plays an important role in Tibetan's tradition. Horse racing festivals are held on different occasions throughout the year, including celebrating the Tibetan's New Year. (Photo/Xinhua)





