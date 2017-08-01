Chinese Embassy in Pakistan celebrates 90th anniv. of PLA establishment

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Monday evening celebrated the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) by hosting a grand reception here in the Pakistani capital.



Pakistan's army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong, Chinese Defense Attache Chen Wenrong were among over 600 people who attended the reception.



In his welcome address, Chen Wenrong said since its foundation on Aug. 1, 1927, the PLA has grown into a modernized and professional multiple-services armed force with world fame as a civilized and peaceful military force that is playing its leading role for world peace.



He said the military relationship between the two armed forces of China and Pakistan "has always served as the pillar to our bilateral relationship."



The brotherly friendship and pragmatic collaboration between the two armed forces have expanded in the field of joint exercises, personal exchanges, training, equipment as well as counter terrorism, he added.



In his speech as the chief guest, Gen. Bajwa, on behalf of all ranks of Pakistani army, congratulated all ranks of the PLA on the occasion of the celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the PLA establishment.



"Pakistan army and people of Pakistan take great pride in our deep rooted brotherly relationship with China," said Bajwa.



Analysts and think tanks present at the reception hailed China's defense policy and its role to maintain peace and stability in the region and beyond.



An exhibition of pictures and paintings depicting the history and development of the PLA was also arranged in conjunction with the reception.

