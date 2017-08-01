New Zealand opposition leader steps down before election

Andrew Little, leader of New Zealand main opposition party Labour Party, resigned on Tuesday, leaving the new leader with less than two months heading to the general election due on Sept. 23.



Little said in an announcement ahead of the Labour Party caucus meeting on Tuesday that the results of various polls last week were "disturbing and very, very disappointing."



As the leader of the party, Little said he took the responsibility. He said the party and the people they are campaigning for "will be better served by a new leader who can bring a new face and a fresh voice."



Deputy leader of the Labour Party Jacinda Ardern confirmed to be the new leader after the Labour's caucus meeting in an uncontested vote.



The Labour Party's Maori Development spokesman Kelvin Davis was selected as Ardern's deputy. Davis is believed to be the first Maori to be the deputy leader of the Labour Party.



Ardern said in a media conference after she was elected as the leader that the resignation of Little is unexpected. She said the Labour team look forward to the campaign and will work out a plan for the General Election.



According to the poll by UMR revealed to public last week, support for the Labour Party was just 23 percent. Another poll, the One News Colmar Brunton poll released on Sunday night showed that the Labour had 24 percent support from the voters, which is the worst result in 20 years of that poll.



The Green Party, partner of the Labour in this year's election, has 15 percent in both polls.



At the meantime, the National Party, the ruling party of New Zealand, has a support rate of 42 percent and 47 percent in both polls.



Little said on Tuesday that he "100 per cent" supported Ardern to be the new leader of the Labour Party.



Little was elected leader in 2014 after Labour's failure to end up the government led by the National Party since 2008.



Some analysts from local media said Little took the right decision at the right time, as he lost confidence from the Labour caucus. While other analysts said the resignation would be a risk for the Labour Party, because it is very difficult for the party to win voters confidence as an alternative government.

