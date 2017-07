A grand rally was held Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing to mark the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping began to deliver an important speech at a grand rally marking the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Tuesday.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressed the gathering at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.