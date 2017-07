President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is moving rapidly toward "strong" informationized armed forces.Xi said the PLA has transformed from a "millet plus rifles" single-service force to one that has fully-fledged services and has basically completed mechanization.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a grand gathering in celebration of the PLA's 90th founding anniversary.