President Xi Jinping
said Tuesday that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is moving rapidly toward "strong" informationized armed forces.
Xi said the PLA has transformed from a "millet plus rifles" single-service force to one that has fully-fledged services and has basically completed mechanization.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while addressing a grand gathering in celebration of the PLA's 90th founding anniversary.