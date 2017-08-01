Xi stresses military-civilian integration as national strategy

Chinese President Xi Jinping
Tuesday urged boosting integrated military and civilian development amid efforts to build a strong military.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army on Aug. 1.
China must build a national strategic system and capacity in military-civilian integration, he said.
Upgrading integrated military and civilian development as a national strategy is a major achievement in the Party's long-term exploration of coordinated development of economic and national defense construction. It is also a major decision made in consideration of national development and overall security, and a major measure to deal with complicated security threats and gain national strategic advantages, Xi said.
He urged efforts to create the "coordinated, balanced and inclusive development" of economic and national defense construction.
Calling the modernization of national defense and military "a common cause of the Party and the people," Xi urged central and state organs, Party committees and governments at all levels to create a favorable environment and offer strong support for building a strong military.