Protesters gather outside Guo Wengui's New York apartment demanding debt repayment

Fugitive businessman Guo Wengui faced a group of protestors outside his apartment in New York demanding he repay his outstanding debts, video uploaded on Monday shows.



The 7-minute clip, posted on china-observer.blogspot.hk, shows about a dozen people outside Guo’s apartment holding banners written in Chinese and English while shouting slogans.



Among the group was Xie Jiansheng, a businessman from Henan Province, the video shows.



Xie filed a police report against Guo around 2012 claiming fraud against him, according to Beijing News report posted on WeChat April 19.



Guo fled China in 2014 and now lives in the US. Interpol issued a Red Notice for Guo, who is believed to be involved in several corruption scandals.



