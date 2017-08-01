Xi urges armed forces to fight for the people

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/1 13:37:23





Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Tuesday while addressing a grand gathering in celebration of the 90th founding anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).



The PLA is deeply rooted in the people and the strength comes from the people, said Xi.



Xi called on the PLA to maintain its close relationship with the people and "go through thick and thin" with them.



The PLA should also actively contribute to the economic and social development in stationed areas to benefit the people with actions, said Xi.

